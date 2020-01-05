Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie J. (Allred) Hopper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Annie J. Hopper (Ann) passed away on December 16, 2019 with her family by her side. She was predeceased by many family members and friends, most significantly her beloved husband, Andy, in 1974 and grandson, Kevin, in 2013. Both gone too soon. It should also be mentioned that Ann was predeceased by her much loved canine companion of many years, Harry. Ann was born to Thurman and Martha Allred in rural, eastern North Carolina on January 27, 1924. It was a hard life but also idyllic in many ways. Being raised on a farm left many fond memories of fun times spent with her two brothers, Carl and Bill, and her beloved little sister, Margaret. After graduating from high school and attending business school, Ann moved to Charlotte, living with friends and working on Douglas Air Force Base, now the Charlotte Airport. There she met the love of her life, Andrew L. Hopper (Andy) who was stationed at the air base, the country being in the midst of World War II. On August 28, 1945 they eloped to Walterboro, South Carolina. Once the war was over, Ann moved with Andy to his home town in New Jersey, Upper Saddle River, raising three children. Ann's North Carolina roots were always calling though, and she visited with her family as often as possible. In 1968, Ann began working with the Borough of USR as a bookkeeper, retiring in 1988 after twenty years of service. She then moved to Charlotte to be near her oldest daughter and family and to reestablish her NC ties. During retirement Ann enjoyed traveling, most notably a trip down the Amazon, volunteering, reading, gardening, spending time with her family and making many friends along the way. Visits were made frequently back to New Jersey to visit the family and friends she'd left behind. In 2013, Ann left Charlotte to live with her son and family in Milford, Pennsylvania. Her next stop was Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville, NJ near her youngest daughter. She spent two contented years there until her death. Ann's survivors include a son, Andrew L. Hopper (wife Pat) of Milford, PA., and two daughters, Joy Vroome (husband Ray) of Raleigh, NC and Jan Hopper of Branchville, NJ; two granddaughters, Chrissy (husband Drew) and Karen; a granddaughter-in-law, Alison; and four adored great grandchildren who called her Gigi - Sydney, Kate, Dylan and Andrew; her little sister, Margaret, of Spartanburg, SC and many nieces and nephews. Ann's family would like to thank Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice and Bentley Assisted Living for their kind and diligent care during Ann's last days. Donations can be made in the memory of Annie J. Hopper to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 104 Bennett Avenue, Ste. 2A-2, Milford, PA. 18337. At Ann's request a simple memorial service will be held at a later date.

