Annie "Mae" White 92, of Indian Trail passed away Sunday December 22, 2019 at her home.
She was born May 16, 1927 in Salisbury NC to Ted and Annie Sells. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Gene B. White and infant daughter Linda Kay. She is survived by her 4 children Ronnie White (Margie), Diane Rogers (Gary), Debbie White and Cindy Moss (Neil). Two brothers Bill Sells (June) and Don Sells (Sharon), 11 Grandchildren, 12 Great-Grandchildren.
Annie "Mae" White spent most of her life teaching Sunday school children and working in daycare for the majority of her life.
Funeral Services will take place Friday December 27th at 2:00pm at Mount Harmony Baptist Church in Matthews. Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at the church. Burial will take place at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte. Heritage Funeral Home Indian Trail Chapel is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations Hospice of Union County or Mount Harmony Baptist Church. Online condolences may be at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 26, 2019