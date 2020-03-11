Annie Ruth (Greene) Barkley (1934 - 2020)
Obituary
Annie Ruth Greene Barkley passed from this life into the hands of Jesus March 7, 2020. Born in Charlotte, NC, December 9, 1934 to the late Lester Greene and Annie Lee Wentz Greene, she is survived by her sister, Carol Greene Fort (husband John) and brother, David Michael Greene (wife Susan) and many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of East Mecklenburg '53, and a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Beginning as a teenager at Woodlawn, she served as pianist/organist at several churches sharing her love of music, and until retirement was Activity Director at Southminster and Merrywood.

Visitation will be held on March 11, 2020 at Woodlawn Baptist Church at 11:00 AM, 4622 Nations Crossing Rd., Charlotte, with service immediately following. McEwen Funeral Home, Park Road, Charlotte is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 11, 2020
