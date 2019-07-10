Annie Taylor Roggenkamp, 98, a resident of Summit Place of Southpark in Charlotte, NC died on July 8, 2019 at Atrium Health Pineville from heart failure. She was born on July 29, 1920 in Yadkin County, NC.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Garlie Everette and Amanda Ross Taylor; her husband, Thomas C. Roggenkamp; sisters, Lillian Matthews, Treva Holland, Nell Smitherman, and Opal Denny; brothers, Austin, Clyde, Melvin, Paul and Glen Taylor. She is survived by her son, Thomas C. Roggenkamp and his wife Judy; grandson, Mark C. Roggenkamp and his wife Tina; great grandchildren, Liam and Julia Roggenkamp. She is also survived by sisters Faye Walker and Grace Hardy; sisters in law; Marlene Taylor and Margaret Taylor; niece, Judy Jessup and great nieces, Amanda Jessup and Shannon Barber. In addition she is survived by her hairdresser of 40 plus years, David Patterson.
There will be no public services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 10, 2019