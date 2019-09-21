Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony "Tony" Naples. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony "Tony" Naples, 95, of Charlotte, NC passed away September 19, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janice Houk Naples; son, David Naples (Kathy), daughter Toni Naples; stepsons Chris Chambers and Greg Chambers (Tracy); grandchildren Erik and Patrick Stoeckel; stepgrandchildren Christopher Chambers (Megan), Danielle Chambers, and Nicholas Chambers. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Phyllis Napolitano DiCorcia.



He was born February 23, 1924 , the son of Italian immigrants, Nicola and Maria Colucci Napolitano. Tony joined the Army Air Force as a teenager and served in England, France, and Germany during WWII. A talented musician, he played in an Army band called the Rep Dep Jivers throughout England during the war.



Upon returning to the US after the war, he settled in North Bergen, NJ and opened a delicatessen, the first of his many enterprising endeavors. He eventually went to work for Tarcon, Inc. , moved to Charlotte in 1963, and became president of the corporation.



He continued playing his trumpet throughout his life, playing at Thrift United Methodist Church, where he was a member, each Sunday for 47 years. He also played in the CPCC big band for 44 years.



He was blessed with a loving family and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.



The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Thrift United Methodist Church, 8245 Moore's Chapel Rd., Charlotte, NC 28214. A funeral service will follow at 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Thrift United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 245, Paw Creek, NC 28130, or to Hospice Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226. Forest Lawn West is serving the family.

