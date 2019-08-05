Antoinette Oliva, 95, passed away on August 3, 2019. She was born on June 11, 1924 to the late Pietro and Adelina Spallone in Westchester Co. NY.
Antoinette is preceded in death by her husband Gerard Oliva, a World War II Veteran. She is survived by her children, Ralph, Christine and Peter; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service Pineville. Burial will be private.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 5, 2019