1/1
Arch Lamar Breeden Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arch's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Arch Lamar Breeden, Jr., 89, of Concord, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith, with burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1-2 prior to the service.

Arch was born on October 10, 1930 in Bennettsville, SC to the later Arch Lamar Breeden, Sr. and Amanda Manning Breeden. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Edith Dayvault Breeden; brother, Dr. Thomas Breeden.

Arch graduated from Bennettsville High School then attended Pfeiffer College. He worked for many years as a manager in the movie theater business. He was a longtime member of Forest Hill UMC where he worked the sound board and assisted at First Assembly with the soundboard as well. Arch enjoyed photography, playing with computers and recording music.

He is survived by his daughter, Becky Isenhour and husband David, of Concord; son, Mark Breeden of Concord; brother, Lou Breeden of FL; sister-in-law, Charlton Rogers Breeden; grandchildren, Steven "Michael" Martin and wife Courtney, Kelly Marie Martin, Kelsey Liseo and husband, Chris; great-grandchildren, Kenzi Marie Martin, DeLaina Grayce Martin, Amelia Beth Martin, Riley Parker Liseo, Elena Sage Liseo.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved