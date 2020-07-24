Mr. Arch Lamar Breeden, Jr., 89, of Concord, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith, with burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1-2 prior to the service.
Arch was born on October 10, 1930 in Bennettsville, SC to the later Arch Lamar Breeden, Sr. and Amanda Manning Breeden. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Edith Dayvault Breeden; brother, Dr. Thomas Breeden.
Arch graduated from Bennettsville High School then attended Pfeiffer College. He worked for many years as a manager in the movie theater business. He was a longtime member of Forest Hill UMC where he worked the sound board and assisted at First Assembly with the soundboard as well. Arch enjoyed photography, playing with computers and recording music.
He is survived by his daughter, Becky Isenhour and husband David, of Concord; son, Mark Breeden of Concord; brother, Lou Breeden of FL; sister-in-law, Charlton Rogers Breeden; grandchildren, Steven "Michael" Martin and wife Courtney, Kelly Marie Martin, Kelsey Liseo and husband, Chris; great-grandchildren, Kenzi Marie Martin, DeLaina Grayce Martin, Amelia Beth Martin, Riley Parker Liseo, Elena Sage Liseo.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
