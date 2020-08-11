Archie LeGrone

Archie Lester LeGrone CHARLOTTE - It is with sadness and relief that we mourn the passing of Archie Lester LeGrone, no longer fighting the two year cancer battle. He is preceded in death by parents Byrd and Pete LeGrone and brother Dana Claude LeGrone. Survivors are brothers Durall Taylor LeGrone (Mary Rutherford), Walter Rae Bradshaw LeGrone (Beth), sister Nancy LeGrone Webber (Doug Aust) and sister-in-law Lynne LeGrone. He leaves behind nieces and nephews Elizabeth Rae LeGrone, Christopher Peter Webber, Sarah Webber Sumrall, Jacob LeGrone, and Hannah Lynne LeGrone. Arch proudly served his country as a translator in Korea and graduated from Brevard College with a music scholarship. We thank the cancer team at Charlotte Oncology and the hospice team during his last few days at Novant. Our heartfelt thanks go to his "army" of classmates from Olympic high school (class of 1985) who walked this journey with him daily and showered him with love and care during difficult times. We ask during this time of covid for family and friends to independently celebrate the life of this creative, eclectic, intellectual, funny and lovable man in a manner that would make Archie smile. aRCh, we will miss you so much and it was an adventure to have you as our Baby Brother.........Durall, Brad, and Nancy Byrd........now go play some Frisbee Golf with Dana.



