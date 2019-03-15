The home going service for Mrs. Areatha Little will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at East Stonewall AME Zion, 1729 Griers Grove Rd. The visitation will begin at 11:00am and the service will follow at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr. Huntersville, NC 28078, in memory of Areatha Little; home address: 3016 Cricketeer Dr. Charlotte, NC 28216. A.E. Grier & Sons is serving the family.
|
A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
2310 Statesvile Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28206
704-377-4243
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 15, 2019