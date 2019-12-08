Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Frances Martineau ((Dunne) ). View Sign Service Information Chesmore Funeral Home 854 Washington St Holliston , MA 01746 (508)-429-2391 Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene Frances (Dunne) Martineau, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband, Jim and daughter, Elizabeth by her side on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019, after a brave and long struggle with cancer. Arlene was born February 9, 1945 to Edmund and Margaret Dunne. Arlene left us just as she lived, with grace, strength and beauty, and greatly admired by all who knew her. While growing up in New York City, she didn't know how many lives she would touch in the course of hers. Arlene was imaginative, kind, and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and the best friend anyone could ever have. Arlene graduated from Hunter College in NYC. She married James Patrick Martineau on June 19, 1966. Arlene loved little children both as an elementary school teacher & later as an advocate for sick children. She had an unbelievable talent for making people feel loved! Arlene was an elementary school teacher in New York City and in California and a kindergarten teacher and special education teacher in Massachusetts. After her son Scott was diagnosed with Wilson's Disease, Arlene became very involved with children's health issues. Arlene was the Director of Pediatric Home Health Care for Olsten (Gentiva) Home Health Care and was awarded the first nationwide Fred Olsten Award from her company. She was also awarded numerous other honors in the pediatric home health care industry. Arlene also developed and brought to fruition the first Pediatric Health Day Care facility in New England, with the help of many dedicated people. Mental and social issues were a passion with Arlene. She was a board member of the Pseudo Obstruction in New England and worked with Social Services for children in crisis. Arlene also volunteered - working with abused women and with parents and children afflicted with Wilson's Disease, along with volunteering for her children in Brownies, Cub Scouts, 4H and sporting activities. After she moved to South Carolina to be close to her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, Arlene became a certified Court Appointed Guardian Ad Litem. She was working on a book entitled, "The Smoking Room at Boston's Children's Hospital" that told of the good days and bad days that parents and children face with serious illness. Arlene loved to cook and entertain and was a great hostess in her Holliston home for extended family and friends. She brought everyone together for her famous Thanksgiving Dinners! (while everyone else was out running the"Turkey Trot"). She was a voracious reader, loved NYC theater and dancing the night away with Jim! Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Edmund & Margaret Dunne, beloved son, Scott Christopher Martineau and brother, Brian Francis Dunne. She is survived by her husband, James Patrick Martineau, daughter, Elizabeth Martineau and her husband, James Bascio; her grandchildren, Jared, Jessica and Jonah Bascio; her sister, Ellen Welsh, sister- in-law, Jane Dunne and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12th from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, A Requiem Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Matthews Church in Southborough. Private Interment will be held at a later date. The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Wilson's Disease Association,

