Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Standard LaPointe. View Sign

Mrs. LaPointe left a long, happy life on Sunday, March 10, 2019.



Born in Brooklyn, NY to Grace Barling Standard and Dr. Stanley G. Standard on March 29, 1919, she spent her first seventeen years there. She chose Duke University in North Carolina for her alma mater, and it was there she met her future husband, John LaPointe. They married in 1941.



They moved several times from Connecticut to Washington, DC and Pennsylvania and finally to Charlotte in 1950. Arlene loved Charlotte and found it to be very friendly. She volunteered in many organizations serving as President of the Mecklenburg Girl Scouts of America, Counselor at Crisis Assistance Ministry, Chairman of Memorial Volunteer Board and many capacities at Charlotte Shepherd Center. She loved sports and played many rounds of golf at Myers Park Club as well as tennis.



Arlene and John spent 47 years in their home on Hertford Road and in 1997 moved to a cottage at Southminster. John passed away in 1999. Arlene stayed in the cottage seventeen more years, then moved to the main building.



She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, the Charlotte City Club, Myers Park and Quail Hollow Clubs.



She is survived by a son, Jack G. LaPointe and his wife, Connie, of Denver, NC; a daughter, Janice L. Sposta and her husband and, Kurt, of Greenville, SC; and three grandchildren, Michael Pate, John G. LaPointe and Nicole Pasquarello and her husband, Nick; as well as a great grandson, Jack Pasquarello.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16th at Southminster Retirement Community, 8919 Park Road, Charlotte 28210 .



The family expresses their appreciation to the staff of Southminster and Hospice, Charlotte Region and especially to the aides of Arlene LaPointe.



In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to Southminster or Hospice, Charlotte Region.



Condolences may be offered at

Mrs. LaPointe left a long, happy life on Sunday, March 10, 2019.Born in Brooklyn, NY to Grace Barling Standard and Dr. Stanley G. Standard on March 29, 1919, she spent her first seventeen years there. She chose Duke University in North Carolina for her alma mater, and it was there she met her future husband, John LaPointe. They married in 1941.They moved several times from Connecticut to Washington, DC and Pennsylvania and finally to Charlotte in 1950. Arlene loved Charlotte and found it to be very friendly. She volunteered in many organizations serving as President of the Mecklenburg Girl Scouts of America, Counselor at Crisis Assistance Ministry, Chairman of Memorial Volunteer Board and many capacities at Charlotte Shepherd Center. She loved sports and played many rounds of golf at Myers Park Club as well as tennis.Arlene and John spent 47 years in their home on Hertford Road and in 1997 moved to a cottage at Southminster. John passed away in 1999. Arlene stayed in the cottage seventeen more years, then moved to the main building.She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, the Charlotte City Club, Myers Park and Quail Hollow Clubs.She is survived by a son, Jack G. LaPointe and his wife, Connie, of Denver, NC; a daughter, Janice L. Sposta and her husband and, Kurt, of Greenville, SC; and three grandchildren, Michael Pate, John G. LaPointe and Nicole Pasquarello and her husband, Nick; as well as a great grandson, Jack Pasquarello.A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16th at Southminster Retirement Community, 8919 Park Road, Charlotte 28210 .The family expresses their appreciation to the staff of Southminster and Hospice, Charlotte Region and especially to the aides of Arlene LaPointe.In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to Southminster or Hospice, Charlotte Region.Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com Funeral Home McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel

10500 Park Road

Charlotte , NC 28210

(704) 544-1412 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close