Guest Book View Sign Service Information Christ Lutheran Church 4519 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28226 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Christ Lutheran Church, Christ Chapel 4519 Providence Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arline A. Bidanset CHARLOTTE - It is with great sadness that the family of Arline A. Bidanset announces her passing on Saturday, February 1st, 2020. Arline was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for 43 years and a Hospice volunteer for 35 years. She enjoyed traveling, vacationing in Maine, her book club, bible study, knitting group, water aerobics and participating in anything else that sparked her interest. She lived her life to the fullest, with joy and thanksgiving and will be missed by many. Survivors include her sons, Edward J. Bidanset and wife Karen, Gregory J. Bidanset, Paul R. Bidanset, George A. Bidanset and wife Rebecca and her daughter Catherine A. Sharpe and husband Steve. In addition to her children, she is survived by 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Arline was preceded in death by her mother Pat Waring, her loving husband of 61 years, Edward J. Bidanset and her daughter-in-law, Laura J. Bidanset. A memorial service in celebration of Arline's life will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Christ Chapel, 4519 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28226 on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at 4:00pm, with a reception to follow. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to Hospice and Palliative Care, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226 or a .

Arline A. Bidanset CHARLOTTE - It is with great sadness that the family of Arline A. Bidanset announces her passing on Saturday, February 1st, 2020. Arline was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for 43 years and a Hospice volunteer for 35 years. She enjoyed traveling, vacationing in Maine, her book club, bible study, knitting group, water aerobics and participating in anything else that sparked her interest. She lived her life to the fullest, with joy and thanksgiving and will be missed by many. Survivors include her sons, Edward J. Bidanset and wife Karen, Gregory J. Bidanset, Paul R. Bidanset, George A. Bidanset and wife Rebecca and her daughter Catherine A. Sharpe and husband Steve. In addition to her children, she is survived by 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Arline was preceded in death by her mother Pat Waring, her loving husband of 61 years, Edward J. Bidanset and her daughter-in-law, Laura J. Bidanset. A memorial service in celebration of Arline's life will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Christ Chapel, 4519 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28226 on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at 4:00pm, with a reception to follow. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to Hospice and Palliative Care, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226 or a . Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations