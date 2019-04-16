Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold James "A.J." Dimsdale. View Sign

Arnold James "A.J." Dimsdale, age 88, of Charlotte, NC, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, NC.He was a native of Rutherford County and the son of the late Odell Dimsdale and the late Cordie McDaniel Dimsdale. Arnold was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and was retired from Eastern Airlines in Charlotte after 30 years. He was a simple, humble, hardworking man and a loving husband, father and grandfather. Arnold never met a stranger and loved to go to flea markets and talk to people and tell stories about his life. He lived in Charlotte for over 60 years. One of his highest honors was being a member of the Army Honor Guard. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances Dimsdale and three brothers; Homer, Gene, and Morris Dimsdale.



He is survived by:Two Daughters: Sandra Medlin of Charlotte, NCSharon Bray One Sister: Sylvia Whitener of Forest City, NC One Brother: Steve Dimsdale and his wife Lois of Rutherfordton, NC, Three Grandchildren; Brandon Medlin of Charlotte, NC, Austin Bray and Dillon Bray.The graveside service will be at Piedmont Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 18, 2019 with Reverend Dr. Keith Stephenson officiating. Military honors will be presented by The Rutherford County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House of Huntersville at 11900 Vanstory Dr. Huntersville,NC 28078. Online guest register at

