Art Loukos

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Art Loukos.
Service Information
Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail
4431 Old Monroe Rd.
Indian Trail , NC
28079
(704)-821-2960
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Indian Trail
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Indian Trail
Obituary
Send Flowers

Art Loukos, 84, of Mint Hill, formerly of Charlotte, passed away on Thursday, November 7th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty, two sons, Michael (Tammy), and Chris, six grandchildren, Michael (Julie), Jonathan (Britt), Chris (Kate), William (Kathy), Leah, and Landon, and 3 great grandchildren, Rhett, Asher, and Indie. He is also survived by a sister in Athens, Greece, Demetra, nephew Ippokratis, and niece Peye. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Indian Trail with visitation one hour prior. Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.