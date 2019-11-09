Art Loukos, 84, of Mint Hill, formerly of Charlotte, passed away on Thursday, November 7th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty, two sons, Michael (Tammy), and Chris, six grandchildren, Michael (Julie), Jonathan (Britt), Chris (Kate), William (Kathy), Leah, and Landon, and 3 great grandchildren, Rhett, Asher, and Indie. He is also survived by a sister in Athens, Greece, Demetra, nephew Ippokratis, and niece Peye. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Indian Trail with visitation one hour prior. Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 9, 2019