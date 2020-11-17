1/1
Arthur Emil Nelson Jr.
1926 - 2020
Arthur Emil Nelson, Jr.
December 1, 1926 - November 12, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Art Nelson passed away on Thursday, November 12 following a long battle with cancer. He was born Dec 1, 1926 in College Point, New York, son of the late Arthur E and Ruth G Nelson. He was the oldest brother of the late Roger Nelson and the late Joy Gloria Nelson.
Mr. Nelson was a 1944 graduate of Scarsdale High School, Scarsdale, NY and served during WWII as an aviation cadet in the Army Air Force. Following his military service he attended Georgia Tech, graduating in 1949 with a degree in mechanical engineering.
Following college, he spent his career in the power transmission industry, initially as a product engineer and product manager in the bearing industry and later as a sales manager and district manager in the geardrive industry with Terrell Gear Drives in Charlotte and SEW Eurodrive in Lyman, SC.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years Elisabeth (Lee) Morgan Nelson, granddaughter Tara Padula, and son in law Robert Padula of Vernon, CT.
He is survived by his children Dale Nelson and wife Ingrid of Sacramento, CA, Wendy Padula of Vernon, CT, Scott Nelson and wife Ashley of Charlotte, grandchildren Britta Nelson, Erik Nelson, Justin Padula, Carter Nelson, Elizabeth Nelson and great-grandchildren Marcus Padula and Mia Padula.
In retirement he was a longtime volunteer with the Shepherd Center, helping countless seniors in need of home repair services. Mr. Nelson also shared his knowledge and enthusiasm for computers at Southminster Retirement Community, teaching computer classes for 18 years.
At his request funeral arrangements are private.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 17, 2020.
