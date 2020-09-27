Mr. Arthur Eugene Grier, Jr. affectionately called "Gene" was born in the great city of Charlotte, North Carolina at Good Samaritan Hospital on March 21, 1943. In the early morning on September 22, 2020, Gene peacefully transitioned. Services for Mr. Arthur Eugene Grier, Jr. 77, of Charlotte are outlined as follows. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 the immediate family and close friends of Mr. A. Eugene Grier, Jr. will parade at 12 noon from his Historic residence of the Arthur S. Grier Estate located at 2720 Monroe Road through the Grier Heights community. The parade will culminate at the Grier Heights Presbyterian Church, 325 Skyland Avenue, Charlotte, NC for a public viewing from 1 to 5 pm. A wake will take place on Thursday evening, October 1, 2020 at A. E. Grier & Sons Chapel, 2310 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC from 5 - 9 pm. Life Celebration for a Funeral Service Legend will commence on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Victory Christian Center - Dome, located at 7228 Kings Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC at 12 noon. Mr. A. E. Grier, Jr. will lie in state at the church from 10 am until the time of service. The Interment will follow in York Memorial Park Cemetery. A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral and Cremation, LLC is entrusted to serve the entire A. E. Grier family. Online condolences and full obit can be viewed at:704.377.4243 office