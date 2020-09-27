1/2
Arthur Eugene "Juice" Grier Jr.
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Arthur Eugene Grier, Jr. affectionately called "Gene" was born in the great city of Charlotte, North Carolina at Good Samaritan Hospital on March 21, 1943. In the early morning on September 22, 2020, Gene peacefully transitioned. Services for Mr. Arthur Eugene Grier, Jr. 77, of Charlotte are outlined as follows. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 the immediate family and close friends of Mr. A. Eugene Grier, Jr. will parade at 12 noon from his Historic residence of the Arthur S. Grier Estate located at 2720 Monroe Road through the Grier Heights community. The parade will culminate at the Grier Heights Presbyterian Church, 325 Skyland Avenue, Charlotte, NC for a public viewing from 1 to 5 pm. A wake will take place on Thursday evening, October 1, 2020 at A. E. Grier & Sons Chapel, 2310 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC from 5 - 9 pm. Life Celebration for a Funeral Service Legend will commence on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Victory Christian Center - Dome, located at 7228 Kings Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC at 12 noon. Mr. A. E. Grier, Jr. will lie in state at the church from 10 am until the time of service. The Interment will follow in York Memorial Park Cemetery. A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral and Cremation, LLC is entrusted to serve the entire A. E. Grier family. Online condolences and full obit can be viewed at:

www.Aegriersonsfcc.com

704.377.4243 office



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Grier Heights Presbyterian Church
SEP
30
Service
12:00 PM
his Historic residence of the Arthur S. Grier Estate
OCT
1
Wake
05:00 - 09:00 PM
A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
OCT
2
Lying in State
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Victory Christian Center - Dome
OCT
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Victory Christian Center - Dome
Funeral services provided by
A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
2310 Statesvile Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28206
704-377-4243
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Gene was truly a great guy and a man of the people.See you on the other side of the river.
T.Michael Todd
Friend
September 27, 2020
I'm forever grateful for the love& respect that I received from , Gene , when my Mother passed away, Dec 1 1986...Rest In GOD"S PEACE!!!
Shela Ingram
Friend
