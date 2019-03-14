Arthur George Goldner, 85 of Char. N.C. passed away Mar. 06 2019. Art was born Mar. 13 1933 in the Bronx N.Y. A son of Adolph, and Jean Hunter Goldner. Art served in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Marine Corps Reserves for 26 years. Art joined the Charlotte Fire Dept. Mar. 06 1955. He retired Chief Fire Investigater over the Arson Task Force in 1986, and retired again in 1995 as the Assisant Fre Marshall. He was survived by hi sons, Arthur George Goldner Jr and Eric Scott Goldner, grandchildren Chandra Goldner and Erica Deyton Goldner, and great grandchild Malachi Deyton. Memorials to be sent to Moore's Chapel UMC. a Marine Corps and Fire Dpt. service will be held in his honor on Mar. 16 2019 at Moore's Chapel Church,10601 Moore's Chapel Rd Char. N.C. 28214 May God Bless
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 14, 2019