Mr. Arthur (Artie) Harvey Lieberman, 69, passed away on May 14, 2019 in the company of his son and daughter in Charlotte, N.C. He was the loving father of son, Joshua Lieberman; daughter, Marissa Lieberman Rabb; son-in-law, Christopher Rabb; and grandfather to Madison Rabb.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Temple Beth El. Burial was held in New York on Friday.
A complete obituary can be viewed and condolences made at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 19, 2019