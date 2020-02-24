Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur J. Pendleton. View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 515 North Central Avenue Belmont , NC 28012 (704)-825-5301 Service 7:00 PM the basilica at Belmont Abbey Funeral Mass 3:30 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Father Arthur J. Pendleton, O.S.B., a monk and priest of Belmont Abbey, passed over to the Lord on Friday evening, February 21, at his home in the monastery. He was born on January 24, 1930 in Providence, RI, the son of the late Arthur N. Pendleton and Mary Agnes Ryan Pendleton.



He earned a B.S. in Textile Chemistry and Coloring from the Rhode Island School of Design, and an M.S. in Textile Engineering from the Institute of Textile Technology in Charlottesville, VA. He pursued further studies in Chemistry, earning an M.S. from the University of Notre Dame, and his PhD from Clemson University.



After coming to the Carolinas to work in the textile industry, Father Arthur entered the monastery at Belmont Abbey in August 1958. He made his first profession of vows on January 27, 1960, and was ordained a priest on June 4, 1964. In the monastery, Father Arthur served as Prior under four different superiors, as well as Administrator of the Abbey. He was much sought after as a confessor and spiritual director. At Belmont Abbey College, he was a professor in the Chemistry Department for forty years, fifteen of which he was the Department Chair. Father Arthur was an exemplary monk, a holy priest, a demanding teacher with a passion for his subject and his students, and a respected and much-loved colleague and friend. He was a mentor to countless students who were drawn by his gentle smile and genuine goodness.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother John. He is survived by the monks of Belmont Abbey, his sister and brother-in-law Judith and Harry Hoitink, his sister-in-law Jane Pendleton, and his nephews John Christopher Hoitink, Craig Michel Hoitink, Frederic Pieter Hoitink.



Father Arthur's body will be received in the basilica at Belmont Abbey on Monday evening, February 24, at 7:00 p.m at Vespers, followed by the Rosary and viewing. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 25, at 3:30 p.m. with burial following in the abbey cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Belmont Abbey College, 100 Belmont Mt Holly Rd, Belmont, NC 28012.



Condolence messages may be shared at



McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family of Father Arthur.

