Arthur "Tres" Page
1971 - 2020
Tres Page, 48, of Gastonia, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Page family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home
12115 University City Blvd
Harrisburg, NC 28075
(704) 247-1722
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Tres was my helper at Hayworth plumbing years ago and I give him a 5% chance of making it in the trade at first. He proved me wrong and was a fast learner. I really enjoyed working with him. It is a sham to lose such a good man at an early age. I will miss him. Love you Moma D
steve hill
Friend
