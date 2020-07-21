Tres was my helper at Hayworth plumbing years ago and I give him a 5% chance of making it in the trade at first. He proved me wrong and was a fast learner. I really enjoyed working with him. It is a sham to lose such a good man at an early age. I will miss him. Love you Moma D
steve hill
Friend
