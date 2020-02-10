Arthur Thomas Mott passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 7, 2020.
Born Dec. 12, 1933, in Jamaica, New York, Mr. Mott's ancestry on Long Island reached back to the 1700s in the lineage of Adam Mott, one of the earliest settlers.
His life is the quintessential rags-to-riches Great American Story. From a childhood where the cupboards were bare, when he shined shoes in local bars to earn pennies to give his mother for food, he built a real estate empire consisting of more than thirty properties on Long Island.
The Catholic Church was central to Mr. Mott, beginning in childhood when he attended parochial school and rode his bicycle to mass at St. Benedict Joseph Labre almost daily because he was drawn to the services. He often credited Sister Marie Christine with inspiring him to be a better person.
As a teenager he formed Five Star Film Company, picking up film dropped off at candy stores and coffee stands and developing it in a basement. When he sold that business, Mr. Mott had tasted success for the first time.
While still in high school, he launched an employment agency which he also later sold at a profit. He worked at Lockheed in the 1940s, served in the Army Reserves during the Korean War, and returned to Lockheed afterward. He received a bachelor degree from Queens College and lacked a few credits from receiving a master's in real estate from CUNY.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Charlotte, and their children: Ashley, Heather, Amanda, and Tyler, as well as five children from his first marriage: Deborah, Geoffrey, Stephanie, Bradford, and Andrea. Mr. Mott was extremely generous to his nine children and grandchildren, regularly providing funds for education and housing.
A goal-oriented soul, he completed more than 1800 miles of the Appalachian Trail. He was an accomplished pilot. Beginning with his first solo flight in 1951, he flew in, and won, many air races from the 1950s and into the new millennium. Our loss in his death is his gain, for surely Mr. Mott is flying yet again.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.
An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 10, 2020