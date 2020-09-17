1/1
Arthur W. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur W. Jones, 85, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born to the late Charlie and Annie Jones of Lilesville, NC on July 26, 1935.

Arthur was a proud member of the Shriner's International. He and Frances helped support the bringing of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets to the area and were also Crown Club members of the Charlotte Motor Speedway. He loved the city of Charlotte and enjoyed watching it grow throughout the years.

He is preceded in death by his son Derrell Jones; brother Therrell Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances Jones; sons Arthur Jones, Jr. of Stallings, NC and Mark Jones of Hartsell, SC; daughter Kay Eury of Locust, NC.

A service will be held at McEwen Funeral Service, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte on Friday, September 18, 2020 beginning at 1:30pm. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 in his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved