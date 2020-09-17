Arthur W. Jones, 85, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born to the late Charlie and Annie Jones of Lilesville, NC on July 26, 1935.



Arthur was a proud member of the Shriner's International. He and Frances helped support the bringing of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets to the area and were also Crown Club members of the Charlotte Motor Speedway. He loved the city of Charlotte and enjoyed watching it grow throughout the years.



He is preceded in death by his son Derrell Jones; brother Therrell Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances Jones; sons Arthur Jones, Jr. of Stallings, NC and Mark Jones of Hartsell, SC; daughter Kay Eury of Locust, NC.



A service will be held at McEwen Funeral Service, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte on Friday, September 18, 2020 beginning at 1:30pm. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 in his memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store