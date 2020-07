Mr Artis RIp u was a legend in the barber game I was born and raised in Clanton Park and you inspired me to become a barber and when I was a kid I remember you would give me candy and if my parents told they pay you next when they get you wouldn't worried you just wave them off like if you do good if you don't you still will give me or any kid a haircut next time I just wanted to take time out to tell you you will be truly appreciated and miss May God Let your where a great man Clanton Park Legend

Steven Jenkins

Friend