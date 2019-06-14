Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arvil Dale Payne. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Arvil "Dale" Payne, age 95, of Lucia, NC, died at his home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born in Statesville, NC to the late William Parks Payne and Ellen Geneva Moose Payne. Dale was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mildred Lackey Payne in 2008, a brother Paul Payne, sisters, Mildred P. Bowers and Peggy P. Rucks and a grandson, Christopher Beeler.



Dale served in the United States Army from 1944 -1946. He was a truck driver for most of his career with several different companies, finally retiring from Charlotte Transportation. He was a member of Shady Brook Baptist Church.



He is survived by his son, Michael Dale Payne of Charlotte, two daughters; Linda P. Beeler and her partner, Milo Kincaid of Cornelius, Terri P. Parks and her husband, Richard of Huntersville, nine grandchildren; Kristin McBride (Bill), Terry Hancock, Melissa Beeler-Srikureja (Daniel), Michael Dale Payne, II, Trey Baucom (Michelle), Jason Baucom (Marie), Heather Bynum (Thomas), Jennifer Stafford (Mack), Shannon Parks (Matt), ten great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:50 am, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Shady Brook Baptist Church in the Family Life Center. His Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am and burial will be at 1:00 pm at Iredell Memorial Park, 2304 Shelton Avenue, Statesville, NC 28677.



Memorials made be made to Shady Brook Baptist Church, 2940 Belmeade Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28214 or Gaston County Hospice,



James Funeral Home is serving the family and condolences may be sent to our website at





