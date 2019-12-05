Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arvin Delore "Punk" Hargett. View Sign Service Information Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home 4715 Margaret Wallace Road Matthews , NC 28105 (704)-545-3553 Send Flowers Obituary

Arvin Delroe Hargett, 85, of Matthews, NC, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Presbyterian Harris Hospice in Charlotte.



Arvin was born on January 29, 1934, in Mecklenburg County, the son of Lester Madison and Grace Zeter Hargett. He grew up in Matthews and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Matthews where he continued his military service in the National Guard. He met the love of his life, Ms. Irene Horton, whom he married in 1960 and who preceded him in death in 2009 after 49 years of marriage.



Arvin is survived by his children: a son, Andy Hargett of Stanfield, NC, and a daughter, Tina Hargett of Matthews; one grandson, Tony Hargett of Indian Trail; a brother, Carl (wife Diane) Hargett of Las Vegas, Nevada, and a sister, Bobbie Jo (husband Lloyd) Ridenhour of Denver, NC. Arvin is further survived by the mother of his grandson, Rhonda Hargett; two God daughters, Janea Plowman Geer and Tonya Plowman Young; a God granddaughter, Bri Young; his favorite canine companions Ouby and Brandy; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Irene, and his siblings: Marlin Hargett, O'dean Hargett, Arzel Rankin, Dorothy Shook and Ruby McLeod.



Arvin's family has given the family of Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home the privilege of caring for him and for them. A service honoring Arvin will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 6, at the funeral home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews, NC, with visitation to take place from noon until time of service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens where he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Irene.

