Service Information
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews , NC 28104
(704)-846-3771
Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews , NC 28104
Memorial service
2:00 PM
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews , NC 28104
Obituary

With deepest sorrow we announce that Ashley Neva LaPoint Krepps, 36, our beloved daughter died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC surrounded by family. Ashley was born on October 13, 1983, precious daughter of Jeffrey L. and Cynthia A. LaPoint. She was predeceased by her grandmother and namesake Neva Mattocks LaPoint.



Ashley was born in Loring AFB, ME and moved with her USAF family attending elementary and middle school in Goldsboro, NC, and Grand Forks, ND. Ashley attended Providence HS in Charlotte, NC and continued her education attending Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC.



Ashley was an amazing daughter and a loving mother, sister, aunt and wife. She was a gifted writer who leaves behind deep, meaningful letters and unfulfilled potential. The most important thing in her life was her daughter Aurora. Ashley adored Aurora and embraced every moment with her. Ashley also enjoyed crafts, painting, and time at the beach at Oak Island, NC. Ashley will always be remembered for her vibrant smile and the twinkle in her eye. Those who knew Ashley, even just a little, saw a truly delightful, generous and sweet young woman. Our beautiful daughter touched the lives of so many.



During her short life Ashley yearned to be illness free. However, that was not to be. Life is very fragile, so celebrate the good memories of our sweet girl. She is at peace now being held in the loving arms of God and her adored grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her daughter Aurora Lee Neva Blackwell, Aurora's father Lee Blackwell, husband Tavis Krepps, parents Jeffrey and Cynthia LaPoint, sisters Erin (husband Kevin) Thigpen, Nicole Brantley and Kaitlynn (husband Blake) McCarn; brothers Brendon (wife Sara) DiPaola and Jeffrey LaPoint, Jr. Also surviving are her nieces Abigail, Madelynn, Olivia, Ava Grace, and Mabel; nephews Holden, Riley, Ethan, and Cole. Also survived by Uncle Craig (Aunt Jan), Aunt Londy (Uncle Ed), Uncle Brad (Aunt Diann), and Aunt Amy (Uncle Ron); grandparents Ken and Carol Reeves; and numerous cousins.



Ashley's parents, Jeffrey and Cynthia, would like to thank the incredible physicians at CMC Medical ICU Dr. John Doty, Dr. Vivek Sanghani and Dr. Claire Meyer for their excellent care during Ashley's hospitalization. We also thank the MICU nurses: Trevor, Eleana, Sarah, Yagmur, Creinthia, Hannah, Chrissie, and Ashley. Each one of these health care professionals treated us like family throughout her illness. Their kindness, compassion, tears and hugs meant more than we can say. It was a gift to us to have each one of you.



Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington/Matthews NC, December 21, 2019 from 1-2 pm, and a memorial service to follow at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to in Ashley's memory.





