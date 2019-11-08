Mr. Audley Hewitt, 62 of Charlotte pass away on October 24, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday November 9, 12:00 pm at Big Pineville Church Charlotte, NC. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Apostle Lonnie Hall will officiate and eulogize. He is survived by his daughter Tanesha Hewitt, Two sons Damion Hewitt and Jevardo Hewitt. Two grandchildren Tianna Major and Teveraux Major. A host of nieces, nephews, Aunt, Uncle, Cousins and friends. Funeral Services are entrusted to Gilmore Mortuary Services.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 8, 2019