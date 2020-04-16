Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Anderton Petty. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Anderton Petty, 81, of Charlotte, died April 15, 2020, at her home. She was born May 24, 1938, in Poteau, Oklahoma, daughter of Richard Earl Anderton and Mary Gaither Anderton. Audrey earned a B.S. degree in Nursing from Independence Sanitarium and Hospital in Independence, MO, and practiced as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She also received a B.A. Degree in Music Theory from Queens College in Charlotte, NC. Audrey was the loving wife of Jerry M. Petty, MD, married in Gastonia, NC on August 18, 1961. She was a member of the choir at Myers Park Baptist Church for many years, a volunteer for Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center, and a former President of the Friends of Music at Queens College.



Audrey loved music and was an accomplished pianist, playing hymns from her youth as well as Debussy, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, and Chopin. She sewed, crafted beautiful needlepoint, she painted, and she loved to sing. She was funny, kind, caring, and effortlessly graceful. She was honest, direct, strong, and always curious. Audrey believed that, above all, loving others was paramount. She was the heart of a loving family that will deeply miss her, every day.



In addition to her husband, Jerry, Audrey is survived by their four children, Scott Petty (Meg) of Franklin, NC, Mary Key (Jeff) of Glendale, KY, Kate Boyd (Robert) of Charlotte, NC, and Laura Petty of Charlotte, NC, as well as eleven grandchildren: Allison Petty, Erin Petty, Lauren Petty, Jessie Key, Shelby Key, Miller Boyd, Charles Boyd, Lindsay Boyd, Audrey Boyd, Jacob Barrett, and William Barrett.



Audrey was preceded in death by her parents Richard Earl Anderton and Mary Gaither Anderton, mother-in-law Katherine Simmons Petty, father-in-law Miller Ivan Petty, and her brothers, Richard Earl Anderton, Jr., Orbrey Gene Anderton, John Charles Anderton, Lyle Duane Anderton, and Merrill Douglas Anderton.



The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Audrey's caregivers, Loria Perry and Salanda Senior.



Services will be private.



Memorials may be sent to Gaston Literacy Council, Inc., Reading Soul Mates, 116 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC 28052.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Audrey Anderton Petty, 81, of Charlotte, died April 15, 2020, at her home. She was born May 24, 1938, in Poteau, Oklahoma, daughter of Richard Earl Anderton and Mary Gaither Anderton. Audrey earned a B.S. degree in Nursing from Independence Sanitarium and Hospital in Independence, MO, and practiced as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She also received a B.A. Degree in Music Theory from Queens College in Charlotte, NC. Audrey was the loving wife of Jerry M. Petty, MD, married in Gastonia, NC on August 18, 1961. She was a member of the choir at Myers Park Baptist Church for many years, a volunteer for Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center, and a former President of the Friends of Music at Queens College.Audrey loved music and was an accomplished pianist, playing hymns from her youth as well as Debussy, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, and Chopin. She sewed, crafted beautiful needlepoint, she painted, and she loved to sing. She was funny, kind, caring, and effortlessly graceful. She was honest, direct, strong, and always curious. Audrey believed that, above all, loving others was paramount. She was the heart of a loving family that will deeply miss her, every day.In addition to her husband, Jerry, Audrey is survived by their four children, Scott Petty (Meg) of Franklin, NC, Mary Key (Jeff) of Glendale, KY, Kate Boyd (Robert) of Charlotte, NC, and Laura Petty of Charlotte, NC, as well as eleven grandchildren: Allison Petty, Erin Petty, Lauren Petty, Jessie Key, Shelby Key, Miller Boyd, Charles Boyd, Lindsay Boyd, Audrey Boyd, Jacob Barrett, and William Barrett.Audrey was preceded in death by her parents Richard Earl Anderton and Mary Gaither Anderton, mother-in-law Katherine Simmons Petty, father-in-law Miller Ivan Petty, and her brothers, Richard Earl Anderton, Jr., Orbrey Gene Anderton, John Charles Anderton, Lyle Duane Anderton, and Merrill Douglas Anderton.The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Audrey's caregivers, Loria Perry and Salanda Senior.Services will be private.Memorials may be sent to Gaston Literacy Council, Inc., Reading Soul Mates, 116 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC 28052.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close