Obituary

Audrey (Carter) Attorri, 94, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, died peacefully on December 5, 2019 at the Westminster Village Retirement Community, after a brief illness.



Audrey was born March 24, 1925 in Birmingham, England, daughter of the late Arthur Carter and Sarah Haines Carter. She was raised in Oxford, England where she lived through the Second World War. After the war Audrey emigrated to the United States. In 1956 she married Robert S. Attorri of Philadelphia. Audrey and Robert were blessed with two sons and spent 49 years of happily married life together. For most of their marriage they lived in the Philadelphia area (Southampton and Wyncote, Pennsylvania). In retirement they relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, where Audrey lived for twelve years after Robert's passing in 2005. Audrey enjoyed traveling to her native England, making regular return visits as recently as 2018.



A lady in the truest sense, Audrey will be sorely missed by her family and by countless friends for her devotion to family, her indomitable optimism, her boundless hospitality, her incomparable afternoon teas, and her homemade fruit liqueurs.



She is survived by her son Dr. Robert Joseph Attorri and his wife Deborah Faubion Attorri of Daphne, Alabama; her son Mark Damian Attorri, Esquire and his wife Judith Treadwell Attorri of Bow, NH; her five grandchildren: Andrea, Robert, Daniel, Ellen, and Andrew Attorri; her nephew Steven Honey of Chesterton, England; and her goddaughter, Suzette Nedrich of Charlotte, North Carolina.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made in remembrance of Audrey Attorri to the Uptown Shelter, Post Office Box 36471, Charlotte, NC 28236.



Arrangements by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 27409 US Hwy 98, Daphne, AL (251)625-2900

