Our beloved mother, sister and friend departed this life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Audrey was the second daughter born to Dorothy Mae and Jonas Abron. She grew up in Dallas, TX and completed her undergraduate and Master of Liberal Arts degrees from Texas Christian University. She worked for TCU after graduation as an admissions officer, traveling all over the country representing and promoting the university to prospective students and families. While attending TCU, she joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Iota Eta Chapter in 1974. During her tenure in Delta, she was an extremely active member having served on numerous committees and leadership roles. Audrey moved to Charlotte in 1994 to join Belk, Inc. and served as Recruiting Coordinator until 2016. She joined the City of Charlotte Water Department in September 2017 as a Training Specialist on the workforce development team. She also worked as an Assistant Manager for Pier 1 Imports from 1988 to the present time in Manchester NH and Charlotte NC.Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Janice Abron Johnson. She will forever be cherished by her daughter Annese Abron Armstrong and her father Nelson Armstrong, her sister Carolyn Abron Hill, and her extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will especially be missed by her numerous friends in Texas and New Hampshire, her church family at Nations Ford Community Church and her sorors in the Charlotte Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and her girls, Sonia Ellis-Taylor, Gail Rogers, Barbara Cager, Toni Johnson, and Diana Giles-Gentry.In consideration of the current health protocols, we will have a memorial celebration at-a-later date. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, May 13 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm at Long & Son Mortuary located at 2312 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte NC. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by the facility policy for entering and exiting. In lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey's name can be made to: Salvation Army Center of Hope, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231, Attn.: Deronda Metz.We are truly thankful for all those who have expressed their condolences to the family. Audrey was greatly loved and will be missed. We are all better for having known her.