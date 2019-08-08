Austin Lane "Jim" Crothers Jr., age 80, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Atrium Cleveland. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Austin L. Crothers and Nona Leffler Crothers. He served in the U.S. Navy and after separation worked for Hallmark Cards and Lenox China before becoming the founding owner of Jim Crothers Sales. Jim loved the water and being outdoors, above all he will be remembered for the love he had for his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister Constance Buchanan.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years Anne Ide Crothers of Shelby, one son Dr. A. Lane Crothers and wife Martha of Normal, IL, one daughter Cynthia Dominick and husband Gregory, as well as five grandchildren; Shealy, Cecilia "Celia", Edith "Edie", Austin, Virginia "Gigi".
The family will hold a memorial at a later date.
Memorials may be made to: Cleveland County Memorial Library 104 Howie Dr, Shelby, NC 28150, Leona Neal Senior Center, 100 T R Harris Dr, Shelby, NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Crothers.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 8, 2019