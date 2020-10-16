On November 20, 1998, God blessed us with our sweet Ava Claire DeVine. On October 11, 2020, it was God's turn to swaddle Ava in His loving Arms. Ava added her powerful, sweet light to the source of all light. We know that she is telling Mommy, Daddy, Liza, and Finn and all she touched "oh, if you only knew the joy..."
Ava is survived by her parents, Paul and Kiersten DeVine; her siblings, Liza and Finn DeVine; her grandparents, Tom and Beverly DeVine, Carol Goode, Danny Goode, and Alice Hoogenakker; and numerous devoted and loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service 1111 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203. Ava loved bright colors, especially pink, purple, and blue. She would love nothing more than for you to wear something bright and colorful. A private, family-only memorial service will be held on Sunday afternoon, October 18 at St. John's Episcopal Church. A livestream link to the service will be provided on the Hankins & Whittington site when it becomes available.
A full tribute to Ava can be found on the Hankins & Whittington site (www.hankinsandwhittington.com
) and we welcome sharing our Ava with you.