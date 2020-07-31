Mr. Avery L. Jackson, age 82, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with his family by his side. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church by Pastor Kyle Oliver, Pastor Harold Cooke, and Brent Taylor. The committal service will follow in the church cemetery by Rev. Wayne Burr. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home.
Mr. Jackson was born July 22, 1938 in Chesterfield County, SC a son of the late William Thomas and Annie Mae Griggs Jackson. A life-long farmer, Avery grew up as a farmer on the family farm, then worked with Springs Industries, and retired from the Chesterfield County Bus Shop as a mechanic with over 30 years of service. Following his retirement, Mr. Jackson worked with Aviagen for over 10 years as a truck driver.
Mr. Jackson was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church where he served through the years as Deacon, chairman of Deacons, Sunday school director, adult Sunday school teacher, brotherhood director, R.A. leader, and choir director. He enjoyed fishing, working on his tractors, and gardening. A true southern Christian gentleman, Avery will be remembered for his love of telling others about Jesus.
In addition to his parents, Avery was preceded in death by his first wife, Vivian Polson Jackson.
Survivors include his wife, Rachel T. Miles of the home; daughters, Faye (Fred) Jenkins of Ruby, SC, Debbie (Ray) Watson of Chesterfield, SC, Kim (Robbie) Isgett of Patrick, SC; step-children, Charles Ray (Wanda) Miles of Mt. Croghan, SC, Phyllis (Paul) Curtis of Matthews, NC; sister, Rosie (Bobby) Lucas of Jefferson, SC; Brother, W.T. (Wanda) Jackson, Jr. of Winnsboro, SC; grandchildren, Matt (Fran) Watson, Richard (Jennifer) Gaddy, Trey Watson, Toni (Will) Kinard, Deanna (Shane Turnage) Faile, Jake Isgett; step-grandchildren, Charlie (Caroline) Miles, and Jamie (Jenell) Curtis; great-grandchildren, Baker, Briley, Sadie, Bo-Bo, Reed, J.P., and Kalel; step-great-grandchildren, Briley, Jamison, and Lucas; nephews, Derek Jackson, Vernon Mosley, and James Owens; and Niece, Ann Graves.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, c/o Stacy Jenkins, 6178 Airport Road, Mt. Croghan, SC 29727.
