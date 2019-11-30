Guest Book View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

Avis Sybillae Lanier, born August 12, 1932 in Horry County, SC, passed away after a brief illness on November 26, 2019.



Avis is survived by her four sons, Garry Cribb, Ronald Cribb (Johnsie), Terry Lanier (Lisa Tackett), Dan Lanier (Jayne), five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Effie Collins, husbands Paul Cribb and Bill Lanier, and daughter Denise Lanier.



Avis worked as a hosiery inspector at Chadburn Mills, while Garry and Ron were young and Effie cared for them. Avis later worked as a bookkeeper for Bill's business, Mobile Equipment Company.



Avis and Bill were passionate about their work with the Gideon's and about their church home, Lake Wylie Baptist Church.



The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Lake Wylie Senior Living for their love and care over the last two years. They would also like to thank her Sunday School class and friends at Lake Wylie Baptist Church, as well as her Gideon's family for their friendship and prayers.



A Celebration and reception will be held at Lake Wylie Baptist church Saturday afternoon at 12:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Lake Wylie Baptist Church or the Gideon's Charlotte Southwest Camp.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 30, 2019

