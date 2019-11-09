Sister Azalee Moore Carelock (affectionately known as Crick), of Charlotte, North Carolina departed this life on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 with friends and family by her side. She was born on September 28, 1934 in Gaston County, North Carolina. Sister Azalee was an active member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church of Charlotte, North Carolina. She leaves to cherish precious memories with children; James Carelock (late Valerie), Curtis Carelock (Wanda), and Juanita Carelock (late Thomas) of Charlotte, NC, and Joyce Wilson (Timothy) of Mt. Holly, North Carolina; siblings, Annie Ruth Sadler, Larfay Moore, Robert Moore (Wilhemenia) all of Charlotte, North Carolina. Her homegoing celebration will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019. The quiet hour will be held from 1pm to 2pm and the service will start promptly at 2pm at A.E. Grier & Sons Chapel located at 2310 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 9, 2019