Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Azilee Turbeville Redwine. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Visitation 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Mint Hill Baptist Church 7835 Matthews Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Mint Hill Baptist Church 7835 Matthews Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Azilee Turbeville Redwine, 82, of Mint Hill, passed away at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.



Born February 11, 1937 in Fair Bluff, NC, Mrs. Redwine was one of eleven children born to the late Ferd and Minnie Waddell Turbeville. She received her Associates Degree in Accounting in 1957 from Flora MacDonald College in Red Springs, NC. Azilee married Vernon Ray Redwine of Kannapolis, NC, on April 27, 1957 in Charlotte. She spent her career with Genuine Parts Company (NAPA) in accounting for over 30 years. Since January 1, 1966, Mrs. Redwine was an active member of Mint Hill Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and was involved in all areas of the church. She and her husband will be remembered for always inviting the choir over at Christmas for a "Sloppy Joe" dinner. She will also be remembered for her love of gardening and for telling everyone about her family and her faith in Jesus. In addition to her parents and all her siblings, Mrs. Redwine was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Vernon Ray Redwine, and her son, David Ray Redwine.



She is survived by her daughter, Shari Redwine (Reggie) Pope; grandchildren, Meaghan Nichole, Breanna Kristine Fowler, and her daughter, Raylee Noel Fowler, and Chase Barron Ray Pope; step-grandchildren, Trey Barron, Dallas Clay and Lynsey Lee Brooke Pope; as well as six step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, at Mint Hill Baptist Church, 7835 Matthews Mint Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28227, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mint Hill Baptist.



Condolences may be offered at

Azilee Turbeville Redwine, 82, of Mint Hill, passed away at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.Born February 11, 1937 in Fair Bluff, NC, Mrs. Redwine was one of eleven children born to the late Ferd and Minnie Waddell Turbeville. She received her Associates Degree in Accounting in 1957 from Flora MacDonald College in Red Springs, NC. Azilee married Vernon Ray Redwine of Kannapolis, NC, on April 27, 1957 in Charlotte. She spent her career with Genuine Parts Company (NAPA) in accounting for over 30 years. Since January 1, 1966, Mrs. Redwine was an active member of Mint Hill Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and was involved in all areas of the church. She and her husband will be remembered for always inviting the choir over at Christmas for a "Sloppy Joe" dinner. She will also be remembered for her love of gardening and for telling everyone about her family and her faith in Jesus. In addition to her parents and all her siblings, Mrs. Redwine was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Vernon Ray Redwine, and her son, David Ray Redwine.She is survived by her daughter, Shari Redwine (Reggie) Pope; grandchildren, Meaghan Nichole, Breanna Kristine Fowler, and her daughter, Raylee Noel Fowler, and Chase Barron Ray Pope; step-grandchildren, Trey Barron, Dallas Clay and Lynsey Lee Brooke Pope; as well as six step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, at Mint Hill Baptist Church, 7835 Matthews Mint Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28227, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mint Hill Baptist.Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close