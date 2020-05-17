B. Alan Ross, 91, of Charlotte, died May 13, 2020 in his home at The Cypress of Charlotte. Alan was born July 10, 1928 in Greensboro, NC, son of the late Patrick D. Ross and Flora Elizabeth Sorrell Ross. He graduated from NC State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering and from Harvard's Advanced Management Program. While a student at State, Alan was a member of the Scabbard & Blade, Phi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, Blue Key, and the Business Manager of the yearbook. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Air Force. Alan was a former executive Vice President with Perkin-Elmer Corporation in Norwalk, Ct. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church and a former President of the Board of The Cypress of Charlotte. He was also a member of the ROMEO's and the Retired Couples Club.
Alan is survived by his wife, Alethia Morgan Newman Ross; two sons, B. Alan Ross, Jr. and his wife, Susan of Old Lyme, CT and William Howard Ross of Durham; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Alethia's sons Robert L. Newman, Jr. and his wife Winona, Morgan Newman and his wife Jane, Forrest Newman and his wife Carol; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Seeley Ross, a son, Walter Seeley Ross, and two brothers, Donald and Bobby Ross.
Plans for a memorial service are unavailable at this time.
Memorials may be sent to the Charlotte Rescue Mission, 907 W. 1st Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Alan is survived by his wife, Alethia Morgan Newman Ross; two sons, B. Alan Ross, Jr. and his wife, Susan of Old Lyme, CT and William Howard Ross of Durham; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Alethia's sons Robert L. Newman, Jr. and his wife Winona, Morgan Newman and his wife Jane, Forrest Newman and his wife Carol; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Seeley Ross, a son, Walter Seeley Ross, and two brothers, Donald and Bobby Ross.
Plans for a memorial service are unavailable at this time.
Memorials may be sent to the Charlotte Rescue Mission, 907 W. 1st Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.