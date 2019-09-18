On September 15, 2019, Balbina Herran Castillo 96( Mama Bina), Our adored Matriarch, beloved wife, Mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, went to be with the Lord and reunite with Fabio, her husband of 63 years.
She spent her final days, at home surrounded by her 6 children, Martha Robinson, Patty Whitlow, Nohora Daniels, Irma Kiker, Daniel Castillo, Fabio Castillo, their spouses, 15 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren.
Mama Bina was a Godly, loving courageous woman. She leaves behind a legacy of dignity, grace, and unconditional love.She was an inspiration and an example of what a mother truly is.
The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 PM on Wednesday September 18, at J.B Tallent Funeral Service, 1937 Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte.
On Thursday September 19, at 11:00 AM the family will celebrate Mama Bina's life with a Mass of Christian Burial at St John Newman Catholic Church followed by a reception.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 18, 2019