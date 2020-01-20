Barbara Ann (Chapman) Crump (1938 - 2020)
McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel
6300 Mallard Creek Road
Charlotte, NC
28262
(704)-596-3291
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel
6300 Mallard Creek Road
Charlotte, NC 28262
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Northlake Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Born on September 24th, 1938, Barbara was born and lived in the Derita community and

Huntersville area her entire life. She loved her home, family, dear friends, and her animals. She

also enjoyed fishing at the beach and exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Barbara ended her two year battle with pancreatic cancer peacefully at 2:10 a.m. on

January 18th, 2020.

Mrs. Crump was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Crump, parents Melvin C.

And Ophelia B. Chapman as well as two brothers, Barry and Wayne Chapman, sister, Sylvia J.

Chapman and son E. Michael Blevins. She is survived by her two sons, G. Clark Blevins, and

Bobby J. Carter and his husband Michael V., three daughters, Anita R. Manshack, her husband

Tony, J. Christine Roberts, her husband Danny, Carla J. Griffith, her husband Curtis. Also

surviving are 8 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Additionally, six brothers, Melvin, Ronald, Richard, Kenneth, Ray, Charles Chapman and three

sisters, Judy Phillips, Donna Coley, and Cindy Chidester.

The Procession will begin at McEwen Funeral Service-Derita Chapel on Wednesday,

January 22nd at 1pm where we will proceed to Northlake Memorial Gardens for a graveside

service at 2pm.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Novant Health Hospice

of Charlotte, 324 North McDowell St., Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28273.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 20, 2020
