Born on September 24th, 1938, Barbara was born and lived in the Derita community andHuntersville area her entire life. She loved her home, family, dear friends, and her animals. Shealso enjoyed fishing at the beach and exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains.Barbara ended her two year battle with pancreatic cancer peacefully at 2:10 a.m. onJanuary 18th, 2020.Mrs. Crump was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Crump, parents Melvin C.And Ophelia B. Chapman as well as two brothers, Barry and Wayne Chapman, sister, Sylvia J.Chapman and son E. Michael Blevins. She is survived by her two sons, G. Clark Blevins, andBobby J. Carter and his husband Michael V., three daughters, Anita R. Manshack, her husbandTony, J. Christine Roberts, her husband Danny, Carla J. Griffith, her husband Curtis. Alsosurviving are 8 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.Additionally, six brothers, Melvin, Ronald, Richard, Kenneth, Ray, Charles Chapman and threesisters, Judy Phillips, Donna Coley, and Cindy Chidester.The Procession will begin at McEwen Funeral Service-Derita Chapel on Wednesday,January 22nd at 1pm where we will proceed to Northlake Memorial Gardens for a gravesideservice at 2pm.The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Novant Health Hospiceof Charlotte, 324 North McDowell St., Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28273. Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 20, 2020

