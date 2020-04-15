Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Glasscock. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann Glasscock, 82, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Catawba, SC. Her childhood and final years were both spent at the homeplace in Catawba, SC where her parents, Earl Palmer and Ollie Johnson Glasscock, had the family farm. She graduated from Rock Hill High School and Winthrop College where she earned a BA in Library Science.



Barbara is survived by her nieces and nephews, Elaine Peterson (Jim) of Moncks Corner, SC, Tara Thrasher (Tommy) of Savannah, GA, Les Lesslie (Gina) of Columbia, SC, James Lesslie (Cyndi) of Dalton, GA, Jay Glasscock (Mitch) of Atlanta, GA, and Suzanne Glasscock of Cowpens, SC. She was predeceased by two brothers, Earl Glasscock, Jr. (Pat), and Jim Glasscock (Ann); two sisters, Jean Lesslie (Herman) and Olivia Glasscock; and two nephews, Rusty Glasscock (Holly), and Greg Glasscock (Joy).



She is also survived by a number of great and great-great nieces and nephews who were a constant joy in her life. Barbara was beloved by all those who knew her; her genuine concern and many, many acts of kindness for friends and family were her hallmark.



During her college years, Barbara worked as a public library helper in Rock Hill and also worked one summer in the University of SC library. After graduation, she spent five years as assistant librarian at Dreher High School in Columbia, SC. She preferred working with elementary school children, so she moved to Charlotte to take a job as librarian at Winterfield Elementary School. She said she found high school students lacked the enthusiasm for reading that younger children display. She truly enjoyed reading to children and instilled her lifelong love of books in many Winterfield students and her own nieces and nephews as well.



Barbara also enjoyed traveling. A 1964 trip to a dozen countries with friends entirely on their own with no itinerary was one of her favorites. She visited Scotland with her sister and brother-in-law and traveled with them to Holland to see the tulips. An annual beach trip to Garden City with family was always a much-anticipated event. She loved going to Hilton Head with friends to stay for a week several times a year.



She was very active in her church, Back Creek ARP in Charlotte, serving as a Sunday School teacher and an active member of the Circle, the Women's Society and the Missionary Society. She was also a leader and active participant with Young at Heart, the church's senior group.



Barbara's younger sister, Olivia, had mental and physical challenges as a result of cerebral palsy. Barbara was responsible for Olivia and did an exemplary job always including Olivia in activities and considering Olivia's best interest. She enabled Olivia to be a part of the inaugural group at Camp Joy in 1980, a summer camp for mentally handicapped adults held at Bonclarken ARP Conference Center in Flat Rock, NC. It was a wonderful experience for Olivia, and Camp Joy is still serving campers today.



Barbara was especially fond of her close friends Jeffrey and Lilly Chen and their daughters Sophia and Victoria, who she considered the grandchildren she never had. They were extremely close and she knew she could always count on Jeffrey no matter what was needed.



Holly Glasscock was Barbara's primary caregiver, after the death of Holly's husband, Rusty, in 2018. She enabled Barbara to live with her at the farm, which was always one of Barbara's greatest joys in life. Holly's nephew, Billy Moore, who lives at the home, helped tremendously with Barbara's needs, driving her to appointments and to meet friends. The family cannot adequately express their deep appreciation for all that Holly has done for Barbara these last few years.



Many thanks to Patty Hegarty and the other caregivers for the special attention they diligently provided.



There will be a private family graveside service. A memorial celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Joy, 918 South Pleasantburg Dr., Suite 106, Greenville, SC 29607.

