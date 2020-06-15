Mrs. Barbara Ann Glover Tadlock, 89, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home in Concord.
A funeral service is scheduled for 7:00 pm Tuesday at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Apostle Belton Platt and Pastor Thant McManus will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Interment will be 11:00 am Wednesday at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte.
Mrs. Tadlock was born October 29, 1930 in Charlotte. She was a daughter of the late Clyde Patrick Glover, Jr. and Myrtle Virginia Moore Glover. She was a 1948 graduate of Harding High School and retired from Bank of America where she worked as a Secretary. Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church of Weddington, the Holiday Rambler Camping Club and the Amaranth Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star where she was also a former officer and was Grand Royal Matron numerous times.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Ellis Vincent Tadlock; sister, Mary Lee Rowe; and a grandson Timothy Deese.
Mrs. Tadlock is survived by four children, Gene Tadlock and wife Cynthia of Huntersville, Donna T. Barnes and husband Jerry of Union Grove, Donald Tadlock and wife Gloria of Concord and Ronald Tadlock and wife Debbie of Lake Norman; six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 .
Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.
Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Tadlock.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 15, 2020.