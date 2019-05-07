Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann "Bobbie" (Jones) Washam. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara "Bobbie" Ann Jones Washam, 81, of Cornelius, NC passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Atrium Health in Huntersville, NC. She was born on February 9, 1938 in Iredell County and was the daughter of the late Marvin and Vera McGinnis Jones. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a daycare teacher at First Baptist Church in Huntersville for many years and her specialty was reading to kids in all classes. She always had book bags full of books and a big imagination. She ran into former daycare kids everywhere she went and they always wanted to give her a big hug. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Burl Jackson Washam; son, Bradley Jackson Washam and wife Cindy of Mt, Holly; daughter, Belinda Washam Bates and husband Robert of Huntersville; and four grandchildren, Brandon and Casey Bates, Jenna and Bryce Washam. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 12:00 PM, at James Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Huntersville Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at funeral home.Donations can be made to USA, National Office, 161 North Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 and / or , National Office, 1355 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA. 30309. James Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Washam and online condolences can be made to

Barbara "Bobbie" Ann Jones Washam, 81, of Cornelius, NC passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Atrium Health in Huntersville, NC. She was born on February 9, 1938 in Iredell County and was the daughter of the late Marvin and Vera McGinnis Jones. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a daycare teacher at First Baptist Church in Huntersville for many years and her specialty was reading to kids in all classes. She always had book bags full of books and a big imagination. She ran into former daycare kids everywhere she went and they always wanted to give her a big hug. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Burl Jackson Washam; son, Bradley Jackson Washam and wife Cindy of Mt, Holly; daughter, Belinda Washam Bates and husband Robert of Huntersville; and four grandchildren, Brandon and Casey Bates, Jenna and Bryce Washam. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 12:00 PM, at James Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Huntersville Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at funeral home.Donations can be made to USA, National Office, 161 North Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 and / or , National Office, 1355 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA. 30309. James Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Washam and online condolences can be made to jamesfuneralhomelkn.com Published in Charlotte Observer on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.