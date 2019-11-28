Barbara Anne Canipe Hubbs was born September 25, 1948 to George C. Canipe and Angeline M. Canipe in Charlotte, North Carolina and died October 8, 2019. Funeral is 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at The Charlotte Council of Garden Clubs - Betty Little House & Garden, 1820 East Seventh Street Charlotte, North Carolina 28204. Survivors are her four children Franklin, Alan, Erin and Justin including their spouses.
From The Children of Barbara Anne Canipe Hubbs: Please join us for a Celebration of Life, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at The Charlotte Council of Garden Clubs - Betty Little House & Garden, 1820 East Seventh Street Charlotte, North Carolina 28204, 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. During this time, we will honor our mother's traditional wishes and appreciate her sense of humor. We look forward to you joining us for our mother Barbara Anne Canipe Hubbs' Celebration of Life. Thank you, Scott, Alan, Erin and Clay.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 28, 2019