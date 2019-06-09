Barbara Jean Balliet "Barbie" CHARLOTTE - Barbara "Barbie" Jean Balliet 60 of Charlotte, passed away unexpectedly May 12, 2019. Born in Somerville NJ she is survived by her husband Eugene Asherbraner of the home, A sister Cindy Balliet and brother in law Mike Lackey of Bethlehem, NC. She was preceded in death by father Harry Balliet, mother Jean Johnson and step dad Tony Johnson, Anna "Nana" McGill, and brother Jimmy Balliet. A private service will be held in Hickory, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 9, 2019