Barbara Pohmer Bazluki, age 77, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 am with inurnment at River Hills/Lake Wylie Cemetery, 105 Hamilton's Ferry Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710 at 12:00 noon.
Born on January 29, 1943 in New York City, NY to the late George Pohmer and the late Marge Roller Pohmer, Barbaara was the widow of Gregory Bazluki, Sr. Raised in the Bronx, and then shortly before entering high school, her family moved to Syracuse, NY. After graduating from Eastwood High in Syracuse, where she met her future husband, Gregory, her family moved to Charlotte, NC, where she and Gregory married and raised their family. After a few years working for Eastern Airlines, Barbara found her calling working for Catholic Social Services (now Catholic Charities) with the majority of her years as Director of the Refugee Office. Barbara loved to travel, whether it was camping with the family, whitewater rafting (in her early 70s), or traipsing off to experience the Mekong Delta, she was up for any adventure. Her sense of adventure took her to places like Thailand, Alaska, Russia, Denmark, and Belgium to name a few. When she wasn't traveling, you could find her in the stands ringing the first cowbells at Charlotte Catholic High School football games or volunteering for local community organizations. Led by an unshakeable conviction to her Catholic faith, Barbara was a living example of the teachings of Christ - Only by the grace of God can we be the kinds of people God wants us to be. That grace manifested itself in many ways. One of which was her deciding to provide an alternative to abortion and offering her family as a foster family for unwed mothers. Barbara was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Having served as a Cursillo and Ultreya leader, Barbara continued to answer the call to bring Christ to others and transform the very environments in which we live by participating in a prayer "Group" every Wednesday evening for more than 30 years.
Barbara is survived by her four children, Gregory Bazluki, Jr. of Rock Hill, James Michael Bazluki, of Charlotte, NC, Marjorie Ann Bazluki, of La Crosse, WI, Matthew Bryan Bazluki, of Rock Hill; her granddaughter, Raury Bazluki, of Lake Wylie, SC; her sister, Dorothy Pohmer Armstrong, of Wilmington, NC; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara Bazluki's name to Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte,
Attn: Refugee Service Donation,1123 South Church Street Charlotte NC 28203. For online donations, their website is www.ccdoc.org
Greene Funeral Home of Rock Hill is serving the Bazluki family.
Condolences may be sent to www.greenefuneralhome.net
