Barbara Bell, 69, of Asheville and formerly of Charlotte, NC, peacefully passed away at Emerald Ridge Health Care on March 22, 2020. She was born in Charlotte, NC, November 8, 1950 to Ralph and Ruth Bell. Barbara spent nearly her entire life in Charlotte, while recently relocating to Asheville the birthplace of her mother and many other family members.



Upon graduation in 1969 from Myers Park High School, she attended Jefferson State Community College. Barbara then started a career in the hospitality industry. Following that, Barbara spent over 20 years in banking where she was involved in multiple disciplines. Starting in customer service and culminating with her role as an AVP asst VP at her retirement.



Barbara had a magnetic beauty both inside and out. Her charming personality could charge up a room whenever she entered. She enjoyed traveling to many locations both in the US and abroad. Usually sunny and warm places with plenty of outdoor activities. She was a great cook, loved entertaining and spending time with her friends and family. An avid music lover of many genres and she also enjoyed sports including football (Panthers) and baseball (Braves). No one can remember a time she did not have a dog, as this was the one constant in her life. Kirby and Sam are just two of the menagerie. The world is a lesser place with her absence.



She is survived by her Aunt Mary Ducker of Charleston SC, cousins Bruce Chapman and Beth (Lou) Cheramy of McFarland, WI, Dennis (Judy) Ducker of Greer, SC and LeeAnne Ducker widow of cousin Lee Ducker, Charleston, SC. Ronnie Giberson her ex-husband and longtime friend, Charlotte, NC.



She was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Ralph Bell. Frank Byars her stepfather, who raised her after the untimely death of Ralph. Uncle Roy Ducker, Aunt Jean and Uncle Glenn Chapman and cousin Lee Ducker.



A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Because of Barbara's love for dogs, please make a donation in her name at the Charlotte Humane Society. You can donate in her name on their web site at the blue donate box on the home page. Or you can send a check to them at: 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203.



