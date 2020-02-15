Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Bowers Robertson. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann Bowers Robertson, 82, of Charlotte, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Willy and Truly Furr Bowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers. She was a loving wife of 66 years, mother, and homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family above all. She also enjoyed working outside around the house and took pride in her well-kept yard. Cooking Sunday lunches and loving her grandchildren, great grand, and great great-grandchildren were a highlight for her. She was so very proud of them all, especially her grandson, Dereck. Her immense love for her entire family will forever be treasured Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Charles Wayne Robertson; children Cindy Avant (Darrell) and Sherry Estridge (Jim); grandchildren Shannon Eury (Tammie), Kelly St John (Wayne), Dereck Estridge, Dana Watson (Brett), and Stephen Estridge (Carrie); great grandchildren Madison, Emmory, Savannah, Beau, and Sawyer; and great great granddaughter Harper. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Shady Brook Baptist Church, 2940 Belmeade Drive in Charlotte. A service to celebrate her life will be held immediately following at 2:00 p.m. also at the church. Arrangements are in the care Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at

