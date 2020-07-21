1/1
Barbara Cox Morris
1932 - 2020
Barbara Cox Morris, age 88, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday July 17, 2020

Born in York SC on June 3 1932 to the late James Franklin Cox (Papa) and Alice Flowers Cox (Grandmaw).

She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Weddington. A sweet loving lady that everyone knew as Mrs Barby, Aunt Barby, Maw Maw Barby, or most importantly Mama.

Along with her parents Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Billy Green Morris, her daughter Rhonda Lynn, Great Granddaughter Kristen Dawn Williams and siblings Hubert, Franklin, Dale, Bill, Edith, Loma, and Elbridge.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Debby Kerley, Pammy Catoe (James), Phyllis Williams (Tim), and Lisa Efird (Andy).

She was the proud grandmother to Greg Birmingham, Brian Birmingham, Darrin Catoe, Kara Catoe, Barry Williams, Jason Williams, Garrett Efird, and Breah Efird. Along with 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at noon at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Forest Lawn East Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
JUL
22
Service
12:00 PM
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
JUL
22
Burial
Forest Lawn East Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
