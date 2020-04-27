Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Barney) Crumley. View Sign Service Information Warlick Funeral Home 125 Dave Warlick Drive Lincolnton , NC 28092 (704)-735-2521 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Barney Crumley, age 75, of E. Park Dr. in Lincolnton, wife of Charles E. Crumley, died April 25, 2020. The oldest child of John and Charlotte Barney, she was born in San Marcos, TX, in 1944 and raised in Greensboro, NC. A graduate of UNC-Greensboro, where her grandfather was a Romance languages professor, she married her high school boyfriend, Chip Crumley, in 1966, supporting him through medical school and beginning her teaching career after taking a Master's degree at UNC-Chapel Hill. Her earliest work was at NC Central University. She stepped away from career to raise three children in Lincolnton, starting in 1975, eventually reentering the workforce, taking management positions at Gordon Crowell Memorial Hospital and then National Fruit Products before returning to her first love, teaching. At Lincolnton Middle and Asbury Middle, she delighted in each one of her students, whether AG or remedial. A participant in several National Endowment for the Humanities residencies, she was among the earliest teachers in the area to receive National Board Certification. She spent her final years volunteering as a guardian ad litem. A faithful congregant and deacon at First Presbyterian Church, she was also a soprano in the choir for four decades. A constant reader, a needlepointer, a poet, a collector of seashells, Noah's ark Americana, and "face jug" pottery, she is survived by her husband of 54 years, Chip; her brother, Ronald Barney; her children, Clint Crumley, Todd Crumley, and Sloan Nuernberger; five grandsons; and her cousin, Becky Donahue. A service will be planned at a later date.

