Mrs. Daniels, age 83, died Sunday February 10, 2019 after a long illness with Alzheimer's Disease.



She passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior in the home of her son, Frankie Daniels.



Barbara was born in Statesville, NC to the late Ray and Helen Harris. She attended Iredell County schools and graduated from Harmony High School. She enjoyed basketball, music, drama and was nicknamed "Hook Shot Harris" after scoring 52 points in a single game. Later, with her husband, she was a Braves fan. She also liked travel in the US and overseas.



Barbara began her working career out of high school at Twentieth Century Fox in Charlotte, NC. She always told a fascinating story of how she became a new hire there. Married, before moving back to Charlotte, she enjoyed working at P. S. West of Statesville. In Charlotte, Barbara worked for several printing companies before becoming the owner of Custom Bindery & Specialties. She had her business for thirty-two years. She loved her customers and providing services to the graphic arts industry. Her office was a place to sit and talk and talk and.well, some of you know.



Mrs. Daniels was also preceded in death by her husband, Franklin B. Daniels and all of her siblings:



Ann Woodie (Bob), Betty Sue Mackey, Eva Nell Harris, Teresa Beaty (Cecil), and Billy Ray Harris (Pam).



She is survived by her son Frankie Daniels (Lace) and daughter Lisa Robertson (Steve).



Seven grandchildren and twelve greatgrands. She is also survived by her very special friends of Statesville, Janice and Elizabeth Douglas.



A family graveside service will be held 2:00pm, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville, NC.

